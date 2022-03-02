2022 NFL Combine: Tracking WR Treylon Burks measurements, drill times, more

Arkansas WR Treylon Burks has all of the athletic traits to be a solid NFL wideout. He possesses a special blend of size, speed, athleticism and ball skills, and he used those traits while largely playing out of the slot for the Razorbacks. He can win on the outside as well, but Burks looks like a matchup nightmare for any nickelbacks who may get matched up on him inside.

Notable stats, performance in college

Burks’ size makes him a desirable target in the red zone, and he caught 18 touchdowns over his final two seasons at Arkansas. In 2021, he produced a 66-1,104-11 receiving line. He saved his best game for the best team in the country as he finished with eight catches, 179 yards and two TDs in a seven-point loss to Alabama in November. Burks led the SEC with 22 plays of 20-plus yards last season.

