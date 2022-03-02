2022 NFL Combine: Tracking WR Chris Olave measurements, drill times, more

Chris Olave, unlike the other top wideouts in the 2022 NFL Draft, didn’t have a huge peak year in his final season in college. But keep in mind that he had to compete for targets with Garrett Wilson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, both of whom are elite NFL prospects. Still, Olave was stellar in his senior year, capping off a four-year span marked by lots of downfield plays and touchdowns.
How, when to watch Chris Olave at the NFL Combine
Dates at combine: Monday, February 28 through Friday, March 4
TV coverage: 4:00 p.m. ET daily on NFL Network
Live stream: NFL Network LIVE, NFL Network app for iOS or Google Play
Notable stats, performance in college
Olave scored 35 touchdowns as a Buckeye, 32 of which came in his final 31 games. He used his phenomenal speed to average 15.4 yards per catch throughout his career. Twelve of those TDs came on just 48 receptions in 2019, and then he scored 13 times on 65 receptions last year. Nearly 20 of his TDs over the past three years came from at least 20 yards out. Any team looking for an injection of downfield playmaking will be happy to land Olave.
