2022 NFL Combine: Tracking WR Drake London measurements, drill times, more

We break down when to watch WR Drake London and track his performance at the NFL Combine.

By Brian Murphy_UCF
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 30 Arizona at USC Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Drake London simply overwhelmed his one-on-one competition last season. Listed at 6-foot-5 at USC, London used his size and ball skills to consistently win contested catches against Pac-12 corners. He is expected to be a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

How, when to watch Drake London at the NFL Combine

Dates at combine: Monday, February 28 through Friday, March 4
TV coverage: 4:00 p.m. ET daily on NFL Network
Live stream: NFL Network LIVE, NFL Network app for iOS or Google Play

Notable stats, performance in college

London topped 500 receiving yards as a freshman and sophomore, but he took a step up in his junior year last fall, finishing with 88 receptions, 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns. Amazingly, he did all of that in just eight games before breaking his right ankle in late October. London caught at least nine passes for no fewer than 130 yards in each of his final five full games last season. He said this week that he won’t work out at the Combine as he is still recovering from his ankle injury. He also said that he likes to model his game after Calvin Johnson and Mike Evans.

WR measurements

Height: TBD
Weight: TBD
Hand size: TBD
Arm length: TBD
Wingspan: TBD

Combine drills, performance

40-yard dash: TBD
Bench press: TBD
Vertical jump: TBD
Broad jump: TBD
Shuttle run: TBD

