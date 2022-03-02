Full list of tee times for Round 1 of 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational

The Arnold Palmer Invitational won’t have a back-to-back champion in 2022. Last year, Bryson DeChambeau won this event after shooting 11-under, edging Lee Westwood by one stroke. DeChambeau withdrew from the event last week, citing injuries and conditioning as the reason to skip out.
So instead, we’ll look at a few other golfers who have fared well at the Arnold Palmer more recently. Rory McIlroy won this event back in 2018, beating DeChambeau by three strokes. Tyrell Hatton will also be participating, the 2020 champion.
Jon Rahm (+750) and McIlroy (+1000) have the best odds to win the Arnold Palmer in 2022. Hatton comes in at +2800 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Marc Leishman, who has done very well at this even in the past, is also +2800.
The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 7:10 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 2-6 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational on Thursday.
2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 1 tee times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer
|Golfer
|Golfer
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer
|Golfer
|Golfer
|7:10 AM
|Tee #1
|Keegan Bradley
|Matt Wallace
|Trey Mullinax
|7:10 AM
|Tee #10
|Brendan Steele
|Nick Watney
|Aaron Rai
|7:21 AM
|Tee #1
|Charl Schwartzel
|Sean O'Hair
|Doug Ghim
|7:21 AM
|Tee #10
|Scott Stallings
|Cameron Tringale
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|7:32 AM
|Tee #1
|Jonathan Byrd
|Cameron Young
|Taylor Pendrith
|7:32 AM
|Tee #10
|Lee Westwood
|Denny McCarthy
|Thomas Pieters
|7:43 AM
|Tee #1
|K.H. Lee
|Chez Reavie
|Gary Woodland
|7:43 AM
|Tee #10
|Lucas Herbert
|Branden Grace
|Keith Mitchell
|7:54 AM
|Tee #1
|Hudson Swafford
|Nick Taylor
|Adam Long
|7:54 AM
|Tee #10
|Graeme McDowell
|Justin Rose
|Zach Johnson
|8:05 AM
|Tee #1
|Talor Gooch
|Si Woo Kim
|Kevin Tway
|8:05 AM
|Tee #10
|Luke List
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Max Homa
|8:16 AM
|Tee #1
|Cam Davis
|Sebastián Muñoz
|Henrik Stenson
|8:16 AM
|Tee #10
|Scottie Scheffler
|Sungjae Im
|Will Zalatoris
|8:27 AM
|Tee #1
|Kevin Kisner
|Carlos Ortiz
|Rickie Fowler
|8:27 AM
|Tee #10
|Sepp Straka
|Rory McIlroy
|Adam Scott
|8:38 AM
|Tee #1
|Pat Perez
|Chris Kirk
|Stephan Jaeger
|8:38 AM
|Tee #10
|Troy Merritt
|Russell Henley
|Sahith Theegala
|8:49 AM
|Tee #1
|Taylor Moore
|Paul Barjon
|Greg Koch
|8:49 AM
|Tee #10
|Greyson Sigg
|Davis Riley
|Sam Bennett
|11:40 AM
|Tee #1
|Scott Piercy
|Padraig Harrington
|Sam Ryder
|11:40 AM
|Tee #10
|Peter Malnati
|Patrick Rodgers
|Beau Hossler
|11:51 AM
|Tee #1
|Kevin Streelman
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Vince Whaley
|11:51 AM
|Tee #10
|Anirban Lahiri
|J.J. Spaun
|Adam Schenk
|12:02 PM
|Tee #1
|Aaron Wise
|Danny Lee
|Rory Sabbatini
|12:02 PM
|Tee #10
|Maverick McNealy
|Lee Hodges
|Hayden Buckley
|12:13 PM
|Tee #1
|Lucas Glover
|Martin Laird
|Corey Conners
|12:13 PM
|Tee #10
|Seamus Power
|Michael Thompson
|Matthew Wolff
|12:24 PM
|Tee #1
|Patrick Reed
|Paul Casey
|Brandt Snedeker
|12:24 PM
|Tee #10
|Garrick Higgo
|Matt Jones
|Lanto Griffin
|12:35 PM
|Tee #1
|Tom Hoge
|Viktor Hovland
|Billy Horschel
|12:35 PM
|Tee #10
|Dylan Frittelli
|Charles Howell III
|Danny Willett
|12:46 PM
|Tee #1
|Marc Leishman
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Jason Day
|12:46 PM
|Tee #10
|Erik van Rooyen
|Cameron Champ
|Kevin Na
|12:57 PM
|Tee #1
|Sam Burns
|Jon Rahm
|Sergio Garcia
|12:57 PM
|Tee #10
|Jason Kokrak
|Brendon Todd
|Patton Kizzire
|1:08 PM
|Tee #1
|Andrew Putnam
|Ian Poulter
|Henrik Norlander
|1:08 PM
|Tee #10
|Adam Svensson
|Takumi Kanaya
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|1:19 PM
|Tee #1
|Alex Smalley
|Min Woo Lee
|John Pak
|1:19 PM
|Tee #10
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Davis Thompson
|James Piot