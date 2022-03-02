Full list of tee times for Round 1 of 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational

The Arnold Palmer Invitational won’t have a back-to-back champion in 2022. Last year, Bryson DeChambeau won this event after shooting 11-under, edging Lee Westwood by one stroke. DeChambeau withdrew from the event last week, citing injuries and conditioning as the reason to skip out.

So instead, we’ll look at a few other golfers who have fared well at the Arnold Palmer more recently. Rory McIlroy won this event back in 2018, beating DeChambeau by three strokes. Tyrell Hatton will also be participating, the 2020 champion.

Jon Rahm (+750) and McIlroy (+1000) have the best odds to win the Arnold Palmer in 2022. Hatton comes in at +2800 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Marc Leishman, who has done very well at this even in the past, is also +2800.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 7:10 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 2-6 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational on Thursday.