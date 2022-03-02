Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Wednesday, March 2

We have a quality eight-game schedule in the Association on Wednesday night and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of the day’s action.

De’Aaron Fox over 4.5 rebounds (+105)

Fox had an outstanding month of February for the Sacramento Kings, averaging 27 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game. The 24-year-old floor general will hope to continue his high play tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans. Sacramento will be looking for Fox to score a ton, along with Domantas Sabonis.

However, the speedy point guard should also be a factor on the boards tonight. He’s going up against a Pelicans’ team that gives up the seventh-most rebounds to point guards this season. Fox has grabbed more than 4.5 rebounds in five out of his last 10 games and has recorded nine rebounds in his last two games.

Khris Middleton over 2.5 three-pointers made (+105)

Middleton will likely play a huge role in tonight’s game against the Miami Heat. The All-Star forward is coming off a rough shooting month, where he shot 27% from beyond the arc, but still averaged 18.4 points per game.

However, The good news is that it is a new month and Middleton is facing a Miami squad that he’s had success against this season. In three games against the Heat, the 30-year-old Middleton is averaging 17.3 points per game, while shooting 40% from the field and 36.4% from three-point range. Middleton has made more than 2.5 threes in the last two matchups, which bode well for tonight. Overall, he’s gone over 2.5 threes made in three out of his last 10 games but had four other games with at least two threes.

Tyrese Haliburton over 16.5 points (-115)

It feels as if we are getting a steal with Haliburton’s points prop, especially with the way he’s been playing since arriving in Indiana. The second-year point guard has scored more than 20 points in five out of his first seven games with the Pacers.

Haliburton is coming off a solid performance on Monday night against the Magic, where he recorded 23 points (7-13 FG, 3-7 3pt), seven assists, and six rebounds in a 16-point loss. He’ll now try to change that result tonight against the same Magic team. The young point guard should have some help in the scoring department, with Malcolm Brogdon likely to play after sitting out on Monday night. If this number rises or goes up to -120, then another option to play is three-point prop (over 2.5 threes made at +135).

