NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Wednesday, March 2

The NBA has eight games on the slate for Wednesday night, with the action tipping off at 7:00 p.m. ET. There are plenty of contests to pick from as you’re shaping your NBA DFS lineup at DraftKings. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Hassan Whiteside, Utah Jazz, $5,000

It’s often tough to pick a big man who plays behind three-time DPOY Rudy Gobert on the depth chart, but Whiteside offers plenty of value as his stock has been rising in Utah. He stepped up in a big way when Gobert was out with injury, but even since Rudy’s return he’s been putting in some decent performances. He’s logged eight rebounds in his last three games straight, averaging just over 17 minutes on the floor in those games. He’s hit at least 21 fantasy points in two of those three, against formidable opponents like the Lakers and Suns. He’ll have a favorable matchup against the Rockets tonight, and should be some easy points at a budget price tag.

Herbert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans, $4,600

Jones took advantage of a less-than-stellar Lakers team as the Pels steamrolled them with a 123-95 final score. Jones put up 11 points, six rebounds, and three assists in the contest, bringing in 28 fantasy points. The rookie has certainly had some ups and downs throughout the season, but the value he brings to the floor when he’s in good form is easily worth the salary in DFS. The Pelicans host the Kings, who are 4-6 in their last 10, so expect Jones to be able to put in a solid performance against a lower team while they chase down the Lakers in the standings.

Cameron Payne, Phoenix Suns, $4,300

With the news of Devin Booker being placed in health and safety protocols this morning, Cameron Payne’s return from a wrist injury couldn’t have come at a better time. He’s listed as probable ahead of tonight’s contest with the Blazers, and if he plays, he’ll be expected to step in as both Booker and Chris Paul (thumb) will be sidelined. He’ll likely fill the starting point guard role while Paul is out, although it’s unclear how many minutes he’ll see on the floor against the Blazers tonight. At a salary of just $4,300, it’s worth the risk to take a chance on him before his price goes through the roof.