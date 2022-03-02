How the public is betting NBA games on Wednesday, March 2nd

We’ve got eight games Wednesday in the NBA, with ESPN’s doubleheader featuring Knicks-76ers and Trail Blazers-Suns headlining the schedule. Here’s a look at how the public is betting on the day’s action, with odds and splits courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA betting splits, March 2

There are some massive spreads here for half the slate, and only the Nuggets can’t seem to give much inspiration to bettors who back favorites. Denver has a 50-50 split with Oklahoma City on spread bets, while the other double-digit favorites are getting more action.

Three games are seeing more bets come in on the under, and all three games have totals above 230. We’ll see if those who go against the grain here get a nice payoff.

Only Hornets-Cavaliers is a close split on the moneyline, with the seven other games featuring huge slants to the favorites. Even with moneyline odds at -1000, the Nuggets and Suns are getting over 75 percent of wagers. The Jazz (-900) are getting 86 percent of all bets on the moneyline for that game.

