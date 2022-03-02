Most popular NBA player prop bets for Wednesday, March 2nd

We’ve got eight games in the NBA Wednesday, which means a wide selection of player props for bettors to choose from. Here’s a look at the top props bettors are on for Wednesday’s slate, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA player prop bets, March 2

Bettors are loving the 3-ball, as four props are centered around that. Fournier and Portis have plus odds on their respective 3-point props, likely because of the volume needed to hit. Simons has been playing well for Portland of late, but over 3.5 is still a high bar to clear against the Suns. Barton should be good to make at least a couple triples.

Bettors are also in on Harden continuing his stellar play in Philadelphia. The new 76ers guard has been on fire in his time with the team, averaging 28.0 points, 14.0 assists and 9.0 rebounds in two games. We’ll see if he can keep up the scoring against a soft Knicks team.

