NBA same game parlays to consider for Wednesday, March 2

We have an eight-game schedule in the Association on Wednesday night, which is a good opportunity to put together some same game parlays on DraftKings Sportsbook. Many bettors and fans love putting together SGPs as they can combine a few player props or side and total to get some plus-money value. Below we’re going to list three same game parlays that you should take a look at.

SGP 1 (+310)

LaMelo Ball 16+ points

Terry Rozier 20+ points

Jarrett Allen 10+ rebounds

After an okay first night of SPGs, we are going to put together a parlay for a must-win game between the Charlotte Hornets and Cleveland Cavaliers. Charlotte is going to be looking for their starting backcourt of Ball and Rozier to carry the offense.

In three games against the Cavaliers, Ball is averaging 20.7 points per game, while shooting 52.1% from the field and 57.1% from three. And not to mention, the second-year point guard is coming off a 24-point effort against Milwaukee. Rozier is one of the Hornets’ best scorers as he’s scored at least 20-plus points in six out of his last 10 games. Lastly, the Hornets have had no answer for Allen this season on the boards. In their last two meetings, he’s recorded 22 and 16 rebounds.

SGP 2 (+195)

Nikola Jokic 12+ rebounds

Bryn Forbes 2+ made threes

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 20+ points

Our last SGP for tonight’s slate will be coming from the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets game. The Nuggets are 14.5-point favorites according to DKSB, which tells us that we could see a blowout.

With that in mind, our first leg will be Jokic to grab at least 12 rebounds. The Thunder are undersized in the front court and give up the second-most boards to centers this season. Jokic should be able to hit this number as he’s averaging 12.5 rebounds per game in two games against OKC.

The reigning league MVP has gone over 12 boards in eight out of his last 10 games. For the Thunder, Gilgeous-Alexander has been playing out of his mind since returning from injury (35 ppg in his last three games). I feel like I might be selling SGA short with only taking 20 points, but at the end of the day we are still getting some plus-money value.

