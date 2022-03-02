Pick against the spread, over/under for Hornets vs. Cavaliers on Wednesday

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets will wrap-up their quick two-game road trip tonight against Jarrett Allen and the Cleveland Cavaliers. The last time these two teams played each other, the Cavs pulled out a 102-101 win in Charlotte on Feb. 5.

Allen led Cleveland with a double-double consisting of 29 points and 22 rebounds, while Kevin Love added 25 points (7-18, 6-14 3pt) and nine rebounds off the bench. The Cavs are three-point favorites according to the DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 218.5.

Hornets vs. Cavaliers, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Cavaliers -3

The Hornets have not played great basketball since coming back from the All-Star break last week. Charlotte picked their second-straight defeat on Monday night, falling 130-106 to the Milwaukee Bucks. The Hornets’ defense have allowed more than 120 points in three out of their last five games.

Charlotte will try to bounce back tonight against one of the league’s best defenses in the Cavs, which is easier said than done. The Hornets are 2-11 straight up in their last 13 games, but 9-3-1 against the spread in their last 13 road games. Charlotte is also 13-12-1 ATS when listed as road underdogs this season.

The Cavaliers have lost four out of their last five games as well after they lost by five points to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night. Cleveland is still without Darius Garland, but got a great performance from Brandon Goodwin, who had 17 points and 12 assists. But the Cavs’ defense struggled as they allowed the T’Wolves shoot 42.9% from beyond the arc.

Despite the result, Cleveland is 8-2 in their last 10 home games. The Cavs are also 1-5 ATS in their last six games, but 10-7-1 ATS when listed as the home favorite this season.

Over/Under: Under 218.5

In their first three matchups this season, the total points scored were 235, 223, and 203. The total has gone under in nine of the Hornets’ last 13 games, while the total has gone under in eight of the Cavs’ last nine games.

