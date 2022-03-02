Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. Bucks on Wednesday

The Miami Heat (41-21) will visit the defending champs Milwaukee Bucks (37-25) on Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum. Tipoff for the Eastern Conference clash is slated for 8:00 p.m. ET.

The Heat are on a roll right now, going 9-1 in their last 10 outings, surging back to the top of the Eastern Conference standings. The only loss in that stretch came at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks, another red hot team out in the west.

The Bucks are coming off a big 130-106 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, where Giannis Antetokounmpo led the team with 26 points, 16 rebounds, and six assists. They’ll look to string together another win as they’re just one game behind the third-place 76ers, and four games behind the Heat in the east.

The Bucks are favored by four points at home in this contest, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. They’re priced at -180 on the moneyline while the Heat are at +155. The point total is set at 224.5.

Heat vs. Bucks, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat +4 (-105)

Both teams have had trouble covering the spread lately, with the Bucks just snapping a 5-game stretch where they failed to cover. They’re now 5-5 ATS in their last 10, while the Heat are 6-4.

Erik Spoelstra’s Heat squad is on a hot streak lately, most recently taking down the Chicago Bulls in a big 112-99 statement win. Gabe Vincent and Tyler Herro both led the team in scoring with 20 points each, while Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Max Strus all scored in the double digits as well.

The Bucks haven’t been as consistent as they would like, losing to a shorthanded Brooklyn Nets team before steamrolling the Hornets on Monday night. They’ve also got a tough schedule ahead, meeting up with the Bulls and the Suns this week after tonight’s matchup against Miami.

Expect this game to be a close one. The Heat should be able to keep it close enough to cover the spread, regardless of who wins the game outright.

Over/Under: Over 224.5 (-110)

The Bucks are just coming off an eight-game streak where they hit the over, while they were just two points away from a push against the Hornets. They’ve been blowing the point totals out of the water recently, and they’ve all been set at least 225 or higher in that stretch. With this game set at a reasonable 224.5, expect these two explosive offenses to easily go over at Fiserv Forum.

