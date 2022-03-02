Pick against the spread, over/under for Trail Blazers vs. Suns on Wednesday

The Phoenix Suns (49-12) will play host to the Portland Trail Blazers (25-36) on Wednesday night at Footprint Center, with tipoff set for 10:00 p.m. ET.

The Suns come into this game on the back of two straight losses, as they find themselves struggling without Chris Paul, who’s out for 6-8 weeks with a thumb injury. Now it appears they’ll have to go ahead without All-Star Devin Booker as well, who reportedly was just placed into the league’s health and safety protocols.

Related Suns placed SG Devin Booker into health and safety protocols

This news will certainly have an impact on the odds, but at the time of writing the Suns are favored by 10.5 points for tonight’s contest at DraftKings Sportsbook. They’re priced at -650 on the moneyline, while the Blazers come in at +460. The point total is set at 225.

Trail Blazers vs. Suns, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers +10.5 (-110)

Without Devin Booker on the floor, this pick is a relatively easy one. Either way, the Blazers probably still lose this game, but I don’t see them losing it by double digits when the Suns don’t have their two best players on the floor. The Blazers will still have to deal with Deandre Ayton in the paint, while the Suns look to be getting Cameron Payne (wrist) back from injury which should have an immediate effect as he steps in for Booker.

The Blazers aren’t bad enough to warrant a margin that big, although their last two games saw them steamrolled by the Warriors and the Nuggets. They took down the red-hot Grizzlies just before the All-Star break, though, and have the capability to hold their own on both ends of the court.

Take the Blazers to cover in this one, whether they end up winning or losing the game itself.

Over/Under: Under 225 (-110)

The last time these sides met, the total ended up being at 218, although those were both different-looking teams as it was back in December. With CP3 and Booker out, don’t expect the Suns to be quite as dominant on the offensive end of the court as they usually are. 225 seems high for this game any way you slice it, so take the under as the safe play.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.