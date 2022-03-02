Darius Garland, Kyle Lowry, Josh Giddey headline NBA injury report for Wednesday, March 2

We’ve got an eight-game slate in the NBA Wednesday, including ESPN’s doubleheader featuring Knicks-76ers and Trail Blazers-Suns. Here’s a look at the injury report for the day’s action, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: March 2
Charlotte Hornets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Darius Garland (back) questionable
The back injury has been bothering Garland for a while, and even an extended All-Star break rest couldn’t prevent him from missing some games. He’s questionable and becomes a no-brainer addition to lineups if he plays. If he sits, Brandon Goodwin continues to be the value option.
Indiana Pacers vs. Orlando Magic
Chris Duarte (toe) questionable
Lance Stephenson (ankle) questionable
Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) available
Brogdon is available after getting a rest Monday, while Duarte and Stephenson are questionable. Oshae Brissett would be the play if Duarte gets ruled out, but Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield continue to serve as the best secondary fantasy/DFS options on Indiana.
Cole Anthony (hip) probable
Moritz Wagner (rib) OUT
Anthony is probable, so he’ll retain his standard value. Wagner is out, which means more minutes for Mo Bamba and Wendell Carter Jr.
New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets
Kevin Porter Jr. (ankle) questionable
Porter Jr. missed Tuesday’s game, so we’ll see if he plays Wednesday. Eric Gordon, Jalen Green and Jae’Sean Tate are the beneficiaries if Porter Jr. sits again.
Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Kyle Lowry (personal) OUT
Lowry remains out for a personal issue, so Gabe Vincent and Tyler Herro should see extended minutes. Both had massive games Monday against the Bulls.
Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans
Richaun Holmes (back) questionable
With Holmes questionable, look for Domantas Sabonis and Alex Len to potentially absorb those additional frontcourt minutes for Sacramento.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets
Aaron Wiggins (ankle) OUT
Josh Giddey (hip) OUT
Wiggins and Giddey are both out. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the only bonafide play, while Tre Mann is a high-upside value play.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns
Eric Bledsoe (Achilles) OUT
Justise Winslow (Achilles) OUT
Bledsoe and Winslow are out, meaning Anfernee Simons and Keon Johnson are the fantasy/DFS plays here. Simons is a solid play, while Johnson has been getting extended minutes if Winslow is out.
Cameron Payne (wrist) probable
Payne is probable, which is good news for Phoenix. There’s a possibility he starts, but he’s likely to take over Aaron Holiday’s backup point guard role. We’ll see exactly how the rotation looks Wednesday night but Payne could be a decent addition in fantasy/DFS formats.