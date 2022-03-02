Darius Garland, Kyle Lowry, Josh Giddey headline NBA injury report for Wednesday, March 2

We’ve got an eight-game slate in the NBA Wednesday, including ESPN’s doubleheader featuring Knicks-76ers and Trail Blazers-Suns. Here’s a look at the injury report for the day’s action, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: March 2

Darius Garland (back) questionable

The back injury has been bothering Garland for a while, and even an extended All-Star break rest couldn’t prevent him from missing some games. He’s questionable and becomes a no-brainer addition to lineups if he plays. If he sits, Brandon Goodwin continues to be the value option.

Chris Duarte (toe) questionable

Lance Stephenson (ankle) questionable

Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) available

Brogdon is available after getting a rest Monday, while Duarte and Stephenson are questionable. Oshae Brissett would be the play if Duarte gets ruled out, but Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield continue to serve as the best secondary fantasy/DFS options on Indiana.

Cole Anthony (hip) probable

Moritz Wagner (rib) OUT

Anthony is probable, so he’ll retain his standard value. Wagner is out, which means more minutes for Mo Bamba and Wendell Carter Jr.

New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Kevin Porter Jr. (ankle) questionable

Porter Jr. missed Tuesday’s game, so we’ll see if he plays Wednesday. Eric Gordon, Jalen Green and Jae’Sean Tate are the beneficiaries if Porter Jr. sits again.

Kyle Lowry (personal) OUT

Lowry remains out for a personal issue, so Gabe Vincent and Tyler Herro should see extended minutes. Both had massive games Monday against the Bulls.

Richaun Holmes (back) questionable

With Holmes questionable, look for Domantas Sabonis and Alex Len to potentially absorb those additional frontcourt minutes for Sacramento.

Aaron Wiggins (ankle) OUT

Josh Giddey (hip) OUT

Wiggins and Giddey are both out. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the only bonafide play, while Tre Mann is a high-upside value play.

Eric Bledsoe (Achilles) OUT

Justise Winslow (Achilles) OUT

Bledsoe and Winslow are out, meaning Anfernee Simons and Keon Johnson are the fantasy/DFS plays here. Simons is a solid play, while Johnson has been getting extended minutes if Winslow is out.

Cameron Payne (wrist) probable

Payne is probable, which is good news for Phoenix. There’s a possibility he starts, but he’s likely to take over Aaron Holiday’s backup point guard role. We’ll see exactly how the rotation looks Wednesday night but Payne could be a decent addition in fantasy/DFS formats.