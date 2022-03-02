 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Darius Garland, Kyle Lowry, Josh Giddey headline NBA injury report for Wednesday, March 2

We take a look at the NBA injury report for Wednesday, March 2 and break down all the latest news for fantasy basketball.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2022 NBA All-Star - Taco Bell Skills Challenge
Darius Garland of the Cleveland Cavaliers shoots the ball during the Taco Bell Skills Challenge as part of 2022 NBA All Star Weekend on February 19, 2022 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.
Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

We’ve got an eight-game slate in the NBA Wednesday, including ESPN’s doubleheader featuring Knicks-76ers and Trail Blazers-Suns. Here’s a look at the injury report for the day’s action, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: March 2

Charlotte Hornets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Darius Garland (back) questionable

The back injury has been bothering Garland for a while, and even an extended All-Star break rest couldn’t prevent him from missing some games. He’s questionable and becomes a no-brainer addition to lineups if he plays. If he sits, Brandon Goodwin continues to be the value option.

Indiana Pacers vs. Orlando Magic

Chris Duarte (toe) questionable
Lance Stephenson (ankle) questionable
Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) available

Brogdon is available after getting a rest Monday, while Duarte and Stephenson are questionable. Oshae Brissett would be the play if Duarte gets ruled out, but Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield continue to serve as the best secondary fantasy/DFS options on Indiana.

Cole Anthony (hip) probable
Moritz Wagner (rib) OUT

Anthony is probable, so he’ll retain his standard value. Wagner is out, which means more minutes for Mo Bamba and Wendell Carter Jr.

New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets

Kevin Porter Jr. (ankle) questionable

Porter Jr. missed Tuesday’s game, so we’ll see if he plays Wednesday. Eric Gordon, Jalen Green and Jae’Sean Tate are the beneficiaries if Porter Jr. sits again.

Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Kyle Lowry (personal) OUT

Lowry remains out for a personal issue, so Gabe Vincent and Tyler Herro should see extended minutes. Both had massive games Monday against the Bulls.

Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Richaun Holmes (back) questionable

With Holmes questionable, look for Domantas Sabonis and Alex Len to potentially absorb those additional frontcourt minutes for Sacramento.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets

Aaron Wiggins (ankle) OUT
Josh Giddey (hip) OUT

Wiggins and Giddey are both out. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the only bonafide play, while Tre Mann is a high-upside value play.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns

Eric Bledsoe (Achilles) OUT
Justise Winslow (Achilles) OUT

Bledsoe and Winslow are out, meaning Anfernee Simons and Keon Johnson are the fantasy/DFS plays here. Simons is a solid play, while Johnson has been getting extended minutes if Winslow is out.

Cameron Payne (wrist) probable

Payne is probable, which is good news for Phoenix. There’s a possibility he starts, but he’s likely to take over Aaron Holiday’s backup point guard role. We’ll see exactly how the rotation looks Wednesday night but Payne could be a decent addition in fantasy/DFS formats.

