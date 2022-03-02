Pick against the spread, over/under for Oklahoma State-Iowa State on Wednesday

Wednesday’s matchup between the Iowa State Cyclones and Oklahoma State Cowboys is intriguing with both teams having very different motivations with Iowa State trying to build a resume to get the best seed possible on Selection Sunday while Oklahoma State would love nothing more than to play spoiled the final week plus of the regular season.

Oklahoma State vs Iowa State (-3.5, 129.5)

Both teams are stout on defense with each in the top 32 of the country in points allowed on a per possession basis and each having some rather big home and road splits.

The home standing Cyclones are 14th in defensive efficiency at home this season with 12.8 points per 100 possessions fewer allowed at home than on the road while Oklahoma State is giving up is allowing 8.7 points per 100 possessions more on the road than at home.

The Cyclones enter Wednesday with their offense looking as good as it has since conference play began with 69 points or more in four of their last five games and gets the luxury of facing an Oklahoma State team that has logged a lot of minutes recently with each of their last three games having gone to overtime.

Both teams should get plenty of trips to the free throw line with Iowa State 307th in the country in fouls committed per defensive play while Oklahoma State commits a foul on 25.2%, which is 335th out of 358 Division I teams.

With Oklahoma State being an uptempo team at 63rd in the country in total possessions per game and getting an offensive rebound on 30.7% of their missed shots, the Cowboys and Cyclones should provide more points than expected on Wednesday.

The Play: Oklahoma State vs Iowa State Over 129.5

