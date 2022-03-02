Giants release TE Kyle Rudolph, save $5 million in salary cap

New York Giants tight end Kyle Rudolph has been released, per the tight end himself. Rudolph, a long-time starter for the Vikings, was signed by the Giants in free agency last offseason. The Giants had a poor season overall and Rudolph’s numbers reflected that, as he caught just 26 passes for 257 yards and one touchdown.

As long as he would like to continue playing, he should be able to find work. The Giants might have kept him around, but releasing him will save them $5 million in salary cap. Rudolph has been a solid starter his whole career, but at this point he is likely to serve as a backup or co-starter wherever he ends up.

The Giants have another tight end, Evan Engram, who is free agent and seems destined to move on after an injury plagued career with the Giants. Engram is very much an offensive weapon when healthy, but health has been a luxury for Engram.