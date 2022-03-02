Arizona Cardinals give Kliff Kingsbury, Steve Keim contract extensions through 2027

The Arizona Cardinals have agreed to contract extensions with their head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim.

“The leadership of both Steve and Kliff have been key factors in the team’s turnaround over the last three seasons,” Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in a statement. “We are all looking forward to continuing that progress and recognize these two individuals will be a big part of achieving our long-term goals as an organization.”

This extension comes shortly after their starting quarterback, Kyler Murray and his agent, posted a letter with contract demands. Murray is coming into his fourth and last season on his rookie contract, but the team can also exercise his 5th-year option without giving him a contract extension the following season. Of course, that probably wouldn’t go over well.

As for Keim and Kingsbury, there is plenty of criticism to be had, as the team has faded the last two seasons and despite finally getting back to the playoffs in 2021, lost in ugly fashion in the Wild Card round. There will be plenty of mixed emotions from the Cardinals fan-base for these new deals.