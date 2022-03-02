Suns placed SG Devin Booker into health and safety protocols

Phoenix Suns SG Devin Booker has been ruled out for Wednesday night’s game vs. the Portland Trail Blazers after being placed into the NBA’s health and safety protocols. The Suns are already without PG Chris Paul, who has been sidelined with a fractured thumb since the All-Star break. CP3 is expected to be out a few more weeks and now we don’t know how long Booker will miss.

Phoenix has lost two of three games since the break and enter a crucial stretch toward the end of the regular season. The Suns enter Wednesday 49-12 and at the top of the Western Conference with a 6.5-game lead on the Golden State Warriors. That cushion is key to Phoenix landing the top seed in the playoffs. Still, without Booker and Paul, things could get difficult. The Suns will need to continue to get solid efforts from their depth in the back court.

That depth will be in the form of Cameron Payne, Aaron Holiday and Landry Shamet. Those three will need to step up with CP3 and Booker now out. Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton will have to take on more of the scoring load along with Cameron Johnson. Bridges, Ayton and Johnson are the players to target in NBA DFS on DraftKings on Wednesday night. Payne, Shamet and Holiday are all going to be solid value options as a result.