Will Zion Williamson return this season for Pelicans?

The New Orleans Pelicans are in the thick of the West play-in race and made the acquisition of CJ McCollum at the trade deadline to help in that effort. The real question for New Orleans is when prized power forward Zion Williamson can return. If Williamson comes back with a few games left, he can swing the playoff picture in New Orleans’ favor.

Zion Williamson injury updates

Williamson hasn’t played at all this season as his foot issue has evolved in many ways. He’s been training away from the team but hopes to come back at some point for a key stretch for New Orleans. The good news is his foot appears to be healing as expected and he can progress to basketball activity.

Pelicans say Zion Williamson is showing improved bone healing in right foot and will gradually progress to full weight-bearing exercise and basketball activity. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 2, 2022

It remains to be seen whether the Pelicans will be in position to bring Williamson back, as he’s still got a couple hurdles to clear and there isn’t much season left.