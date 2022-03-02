 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Will Zion Williamson return this season for Pelicans?

New Orleans’ prized star is dealing with a foot injury.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Los Angeles Clippers v New Orleans Pelicans
Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans stands on the bench during the third quarter of a NBA game against the LA Clippers at Smoothie King Center on November 19, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans are in the thick of the West play-in race and made the acquisition of CJ McCollum at the trade deadline to help in that effort. The real question for New Orleans is when prized power forward Zion Williamson can return. If Williamson comes back with a few games left, he can swing the playoff picture in New Orleans’ favor.

Zion Williamson injury updates

Williamson hasn’t played at all this season as his foot issue has evolved in many ways. He’s been training away from the team but hopes to come back at some point for a key stretch for New Orleans. The good news is his foot appears to be healing as expected and he can progress to basketball activity.

It remains to be seen whether the Pelicans will be in position to bring Williamson back, as he’s still got a couple hurdles to clear and there isn’t much season left.

