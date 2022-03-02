Nets SF Kevin Durant will return from knee injury Thursday vs. Heat

The Brooklyn Nets are set to get star small forward Kevin Durant back Thursday against the Miami Heat. It’s a key game for Brooklyn and will be a nice measuring stick game for Durant, who has missed 21 games with a knee sprain.

We’ll see if Durant has any limitations in terms of minutes, but this is excellent news for the Nets. Durant was averaging 29.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game this season for Brooklyn and kept the team afloat for much of the year. With James Harden gone and Kyrie Irving still ineligible to play home games, it’ll be up to Durant to keep the Nets in the playoff picture in the East. Brooklyn is currently in the eighth spot, two games ahead of the Charlotte Hornets. The Nets would like to avoid the play-in tournament if possible but the bigger development would be Durant returning to peak form.