Tony Khan announces AEW is acquiring Ring of Honor

Tony Khan kicked off Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite with a huge announcement. His organization has come to terms with an agreement that will see AEW acquire Ring of Honor Wrestling (ROH). Prior to AEW’s start, it could be argued that ROH was the home of indie wrestling in the United States. Unfortunately with the pandemic, ROH had fallen on hard times and it didn’t look like they were going to be continuing. Khan made the announcement on live TV, and also released a statement on his Twitter account.

Khan is the son of Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan. He is the founder, co-owner, president and CEO of AEW which he officially announced on January 1st, 2019. He has helped to grow AEW which is now the main United States-based wrestling competitor to the long-standing WWE.

With this purchase, it remains to be seen if/when ROH talent will begin to appear on AEW’s weekly episodes. Over 40 members of the AEW current roster appeared on ROH at one time or another. While we wait to see how ROH and their talent will be used, at the very least we know that it will be exciting to see how it unfolds in the coming weeks.