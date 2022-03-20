 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

F1 live stream: How to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix via live online stream

We go over how you can watch the F1 race in Bahrain via live online stream.

By Ryan Sanders
Formula 1 Testing in Bahrain - Day 3 Photo by Mario Renzi - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

The Formula One season gets underway this weekend, and it all starts in Sakhir with the Bahrain Grand Prix. The weekend events get started on Friday, March 18 with a pair of practices at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. ET. Saturday brings another practice at 8 a.m., followed by the qualifying run at 11 a.m. ET.

It all culminates with the Bahrain Grand Prix race on Sunday, March 20 at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir. Lewis Hamilton will look to win his fourth straight title while race favorite Max Verstappen hopes to win his first in Bahrain.

The Bahrain Grand Prix starts at 11 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN2. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at WatchESPN and through the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Belgian-Dutch driver Max Verstappen comes in as the favorite with odds at +115 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’ll look to unseat the five-time winner Lewis Hamilton, whose odds sit at +1600. Charles Leclerc is the pole-sitter and has +125 odds while Carlos Sainz is +750.

Here’s a look at the starting grid for Sunday’s race.

2022 Bahrain Grand Prix, starting grid

Pos Driver Car #
Pos Driver Car #
1 Charles Leclerc 16
2 Max Verstappen 1
3 Carlos Sainz 55
4 Sergio Perez 11
5 Lewis Hamilton 44
6 Valtteri Bottas 77
7 Kevin Magnussen 20
8 Fernando Alonso 14
9 George Russell 63
10 Pierre Gasly 10
11 Esteban Ocon 31
12 Mick Schumacher 47
13 Lando Norris 4
14 Alex Albon 23
15 Zhou Guanyu 24
16 Yuki Tsunoda 22
17 Nico Hülkenberg 17
18 Daniel Ricciardo 3
19 Lance Stroll 18
20 Nicholas Latifi 6

More From DraftKings Nation