Trevor Story signs with Red Sox, per multiple reports

Free agent SS Trevor Story is headed to the American League. The two-time All-Star and Silver Slugger has signed a contract with the Boston Red Sox, per Bob Nightengale and Jim Bowden. Bowden is reporting Story will move to second base while Xander Bogaerts will remain the Red Sox shortstop.

Story has been one of the best shortstops in baseball since his 2016 arrival, racking up 158 homers and 100 steals while providing plus defense most of the time at shortstop. However, 2021 wasn’t a season to remember for him. Dogged by trade rumors for the duration, Story posted his lowest full-season totals in homers (24), OPS+ (103) and wRC+ (100) since 2017. His play at short also slumped as he turned in -7 outs above average, per Statcast, and dealt with concerns regarding his declining arm strength.

Now Story will face even more questions heading into 2022, specifically about whether he can produce lofty numbers outside of Coors Field. His career slash line on the road is a disappointing .241/.310/.442. But Story would be far from the first player to face those questions and quash them with his play. He actually hit more home runs on the road (13) than at home (11) in 2021. Plus, a strong final five weeks in which Story bopped eight homers with a .913 OPS should have assuaged concerns of his demise. Story is still in the prime of his career at age 29 and one of the best power-speed performers in MLB. He will remain that type of player with the Red Sox.