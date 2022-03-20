Rashaad Penny to sign one-year contract with Seahawks, per report

Free agent running back Rashaad Penny has signed a one-year, $5.75 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. Rapoport adds that Penny could earn up to $6.5 million this upcoming season and turned down more money from elsewhere.

2021 performance

Penny showed what he could do last season, when he’s healthy and running well. The former San Diego State running back had 749 yards on 111 carries and a career-high six rushing touchdowns.

The 5-foot-11 running back had a tremendous end to the regular season, where he had at least 100-plus rushing yards in four out of his last five games. Out of his last five starts, his best performance came against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 18. Penny had 190 yards on 23 carries and a touchdown.

What it means for Seahawks

If you are the Seahawks, you have to be ecstatic to bring Penny to pair with Chris Carson to give yourself a nice 1-2 combo in backfield. Penny came on strong towards the end of last season and showed that he can be effective when healthy. The veteran running back can run in between the tackles and also break off a 40-50 yard touchdown run. Seattle might have a young quarterback under center, so they are going to utilize him and Carson.