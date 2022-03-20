 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

What time is the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix and how long will the F1 race last?

If you’re wondering when F1’s Bahrain Grand Prix will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By Ryan Sanders
F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images

Formula One is in Sakhir this weekend for the first race of the season. The Bahrain Grand Prix airs Sunday at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

The race runs 57 laps at Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain. The course is 5.412 km (3.363 mi) in length, which makes for a total race length of 308.238 km (191.53 mi). This race marks the start of the 2022 F1 season as the drivers gear up for a total of 22 races this year.

In the 2021 race, Lewis Hamilton took home the honors for the fifth time, and the third year in a row. His finishing time was 1:32:03, coming in just 0.745 seconds faster than second-place Max Verstappen as Hamilton overtook him in the race’s final laps.

This year, Verstappen will start Sunday’s race in the second position and is favored to win, installed at +115 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Charles Leclerc claimed the pole and sits at +125. Carlos Sainz follows at +750 and Hamilton is a rather distant +1600.

Here is a look at the starting lineup for Sunday’s race.

2022 Bahrain Grand Prix, starting grid

Pos Driver Car #
Pos Driver Car #
1 Charles Leclerc 16
2 Max Verstappen 1
3 Carlos Sainz 55
4 Sergio Perez 11
5 Lewis Hamilton 44
6 Valtteri Bottas 77
7 Kevin Magnussen 20
8 Fernando Alonso 14
9 George Russell 63
10 Pierre Gasly 10
11 Esteban Ocon 31
12 Mick Schumacher 47
13 Lando Norris 4
14 Alex Albon 23
15 Zhou Guanyu 24
16 Yuki Tsunoda 22
17 Nico Hülkenberg 17
18 Daniel Ricciardo 3
19 Lance Stroll 18
20 Nicholas Latifi 6

More From DraftKings Nation