What time is the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix and how long will the F1 race last?

Formula One is in Sakhir this weekend for the first race of the season. The Bahrain Grand Prix airs Sunday at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

The race runs 57 laps at Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain. The course is 5.412 km (3.363 mi) in length, which makes for a total race length of 308.238 km (191.53 mi). This race marks the start of the 2022 F1 season as the drivers gear up for a total of 22 races this year.

In the 2021 race, Lewis Hamilton took home the honors for the fifth time, and the third year in a row. His finishing time was 1:32:03, coming in just 0.745 seconds faster than second-place Max Verstappen as Hamilton overtook him in the race’s final laps.

This year, Verstappen will start Sunday’s race in the second position and is favored to win, installed at +115 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Charles Leclerc claimed the pole and sits at +125. Carlos Sainz follows at +750 and Hamilton is a rather distant +1600.

Here is a look at the starting lineup for Sunday’s race.