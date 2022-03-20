F1 results: Who won the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday

The first race of the 2022 F1 season is a wrap and Charles Leclerc claimed his first checkered flag since 2019. Leclerc won the Bahrain Grand Prix after claiming the pole position entering the race. Carlos Sainz finished second to give Ferrari the top-two sweep. Lewis Hamilton finished third.

Ferrari was favored at +120 to have a double podium finish. Red Bull Racing was second at +200, and looked like they might have a shot before disaster struck. Max Verstappen gave Leclerc some trouble at times, but Verstappen himself ran into trouble late and eventually retired with three laps remaining in the race. Teammate Sergio Perez looked had a shot at a podium finish, but engine trouble sent him near the back of the pack late in the race.

Verstappen came into Sunday’s race as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +115 and podium finish odds at -400. Leclerc followed at +125 to win and -330 to get to the podium, Sainz was +750 and -140, and Hamilton was +1200 and +285.

Leclerc edged out Sainz by 5.598 seconds. DK offered odds for a 4-8 second victory at +400. Ferrari was +120