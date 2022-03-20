What time is the 2022 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, March 20th with the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. The race starts at 3:00 p.m. ET and will air on FOX. You can watch a live stream on FOX.com/live. The race is 325 laps and usually lasts just at or under three and a half hours.

Ryan Blaney is the defending champion winning the 2021 race with a time of 3:24:41. Kevin Harvick was the 2020 winner with a time of 3:30:03. Brad Keselowski took home the checkered flag in 2019 running the race in 3:30:33.

Ryan Blaney is looking to be the race’s first back-to-back winner since Jimmie Johnson won the 2015 and 2016 races. Blaney has the best odds to win with +950 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is tied with Kyle Larson and followed by Kyle Busch (+1000) and Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin (both at +1200). Pole-sitter Chase Briscoe has +1800 odds to win.