 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

What time is the 2022 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 and how long will the race last?

If you’re wondering when the 2022 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By DKNation Staff
NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe (14) leads the group of driver Tyler Reddick (8) driver Ross Chastain (1) driver Kevin Harvick (4) driver Ryan Blaney (12) and driver Austin Dillon (3) during the Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Phoenix Raceway. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, March 20th with the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. The race starts at 3:00 p.m. ET and will air on FOX. You can watch a live stream on FOX.com/live. The race is 325 laps and usually lasts just at or under three and a half hours.

Ryan Blaney is the defending champion winning the 2021 race with a time of 3:24:41. Kevin Harvick was the 2020 winner with a time of 3:30:03. Brad Keselowski took home the checkered flag in 2019 running the race in 3:30:33.

Ryan Blaney is looking to be the race’s first back-to-back winner since Jimmie Johnson won the 2015 and 2016 races. Blaney has the best odds to win with +950 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is tied with Kyle Larson and followed by Kyle Busch (+1000) and Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin (both at +1200). Pole-sitter Chase Briscoe has +1800 odds to win.

2022 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, starting lineup

Pos Driver Car #
Pos Driver Car #
1 Chase Briscoe 14
2 Ryan Blaney 12
3 Joey Logano 22
4 Kyle Busch 18
5 Tyler Reddick 8
6 Chase Elliott 9
7 Ross Chastain 1
8 Kevin Harvick 4
9 Kurt Busch 45
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Alex Bowman 48
12 William Byron 24
13 Daniel Suarez 99
14 Chris Buescher 17
15 Denny Hamlin 11
16 Austin Cindric 2
17 Austin Dillon 3
18 Ty Dillon 42
19 Bubba Wallace 23
20 Cole Custer 41
21 Kyle Larson 5
22 Justin Haley 31
23 Erik Jones 43
24 Brad Keselowski 6
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
27 Christopher Bell 20
28 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
29 Michael McDowell 34
30 Noah Gragson 16
31 Harrison Burton 21
32 Cody Ware 51
33 Corey LaJoie 7
34 B.J. McLeod 78
35 David Ragan 15
36 Josh Bilicki 77
37 Greg Biffle 44

More From DraftKings Nation