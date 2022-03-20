 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch NASCAR’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 online via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway via live online stream.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Cole Custer (41) exits the garage area during practice for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series will head down to Atlanta, Georgia for the 2022 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at the Atlanta Speedway. The race is set for Sunday, March 20th with the green flag dropping at 3:00 p.m. ET. The race will broadcast on FOX and Chase Briscoe has the pole position.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2022 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 live stream

Date: Sunday, March 20th
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
Channel: FOX
Live stream link: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Ryan Blaney is looking to be the race’s first back-to-back winner since Jimmie Johnson won the 2015 and 2016 races. Blaney has the best odds to win with +950 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is tied with Kyle Larson and followed by Kyle Busch (+1000) and Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin (both at +1200).

2022 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, starting lineup

Pos Driver Car #
1 Chase Briscoe 14
2 Ryan Blaney 12
3 Joey Logano 22
4 Kyle Busch 18
5 Tyler Reddick 8
6 Chase Elliott 9
7 Ross Chastain 1
8 Kevin Harvick 4
9 Kurt Busch 45
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Alex Bowman 48
12 William Byron 24
13 Daniel Suarez 99
14 Chris Buescher 17
15 Denny Hamlin 11
16 Austin Cindric 2
17 Austin Dillon 3
18 Ty Dillon 42
19 Bubba Wallace 23
20 Cole Custer 41
21 Kyle Larson 5
22 Justin Haley 31
23 Erik Jones 43
24 Brad Keselowski 6
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
27 Christopher Bell 20
28 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
29 Michael McDowell 34
30 Noah Gragson 16
31 Harrison Burton 21
32 Cody Ware 51
33 Corey LaJoie 7
34 B.J. McLeod 78
35 David Ragan 15
36 Josh Bilicki 77
37 Greg Biffle 44

