LA Marathon 2022: Start time, course map, live stream, favorites to win

The Los Angeles Marathon is back in the Spring this year and is being held on Sunday, March 20th. Last year, the marathon was held in the Fall after being postponed from the Spring due to COVID-19.

Start time

The final info for the Los Angeles Marathon can be found here. The Los Angeles Marathon will get started at 6:55 a.m. PT at Dodger Stadium’s Lot H.

How to watch

Coverage of the race will extend worldwide on a variety of platforms. If you are local to Los Angeles you can catch coverage on KTLA (Channel No. 5) from 6-11 a.m. PT. It will also be streamed on Facbook.com/LAMarathon, KTLA.com, KTLA+ and Youtube.com/KTLA.

Course map

A full course map can be found here. The race will begin at Dodger Stadium and it will weave through Downtown Los Angeles, Little Tokyo, Hollywood and other iconic Los Angeles venues. The finish line of the race will be at the Avenue of the Stars in Century City.

Who won the last race?

The last race was held on November 7th, 2021. John Korir won the men’s race with a time of 2:12:47. Natasha Cockram won the women’s race with a time of 2:33:16.

Markos Geneti set the men’s course record in 2011 with a time of 2:06:35. Askale Marachi set the women’s course record in 2019 with a time of 2:24:11.