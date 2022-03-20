Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Sunday, March 20

We have a jam-packed nine-game slate in the NBA on Sunday and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of the day’s action.

Kevin Porter Jr. over 14.5 points (-115)

The Houston Rockets will be leaning on their backcourt duo of Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green in today’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Porter Jr. has played well against the Grizzlies this season, averaging 18 points per game on 40.6% shooting from the field and 4-40% from three-point range.

In their most recent matchup earlier this month, Porter Jr. had 29 points (11-21 FG, 4-10 3pt), five assists, and two rebounds. He has scored more than 14.5 points in six out of his last 10 games.

Mikal Bridges over 1.5 threes made (+100)

If you are looking for a plus-money player prop bet, look no further than Mikal Bridges, who has a favorable matchup against the Sacramento Kings tonight. Sacramento has struggled defending the three this season, allowing teams to shot 36.7% from three-point range. That number has gone up in their last three games to 45.9%.

The former Villanova standout has stepped up in the scoring department for the Suns, who haven’t had Devin Booker or Cam Johnson on the floor at various points. Bridges has made more than 1.5 threes in eight out of his last 10 games.

CJ McCollum over 4.5 rebounds (-120)

For our last player prop bet, we are going to go with CJ McCollum, who will be taking on the Atlanta Hawks. McCollum has played well since being acquired at the trade deadline from the Portland Trail Blazers, averaging 26.1 points, 6.6 assists, and 5.4 rebounds per game.

McCollum’s ability to be a factor on the glass is an underrated aspect of his game. He has gone over 4.5 rebounds in seven out of his last 10 games and had two other games with at least four boards.

