Pick against the spread, over/under for Pelicans vs. Hawks on Sunday

CJ McCollum and the New Orleans Pelicans will look to pick up another win on their three-game road trip tonight against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks. In their last matchup on Oct. 27, the Hawks defeated the Pelicans 102-99, thanks to 31 points from Young. The Hawks are four-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 231.5.

Pelicans vs. Hawks, 6:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Pelicans +4

The Pelicans snapped their two-game road losing streak Friday night in a blowout 124-91 win over the San Antonio Pelicans. McCollum led the way with 20 points, four assists, four rebounds, and three steals. As a team, New Orleans shot 50% from the field and 41.2% from three-point range. Defensively, they did an excellent job against the Spurs, holding them to 36% shooting from the field and 25% from three-point range.

The Pelicans will not have Brandon Ingram on Sunday, who is out with a hamstring injury. This season, New Orleans has a record of 4-16 when Ingram is not on the floor. The Pelicans are 2-5 against the spread in their last seven games, but they are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 road games this season. New Orleans is also 13-15 ATS when listed as the road underdog this season.

The Hawks have won four out of their last five games after defeating the Memphis Grizzlies 120-105 Friday night. Atlanta has won six-straight games at home, where they are defeating opponents by 11 points per game. Atlanta has played much better at home than on the road this season. Young will hopefully be able to play tonight as he’s listed as questionable with a quad injury. The Hawks are 1-7 ATS in their last eight games, but 19-17 ATS at home. They are also 16-14 ATS when listed as home favorites this season.

Over/Under: Under 231.5

When these two teams first played each other in October, the total points scored were 201. A lot of has changed since then for both squads and I highly doubt we’ll see a low scoring game tonight. The total has gone over in five of the Pelicans’ last seven games, while the total has gone under in five of the Hawks’ last seven games.

