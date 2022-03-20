Pick against the spread, over/under for Jazz vs. Knicks on Sunday

Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz (44-26) will begin a six-game road trip tonight against RJ Barrett and the New York Knicks (30-40) at Madison Square Garden.

In their first matchup on Feb. 7, the Jazz defeated the Knicks 113-104. Mitchell led the way with 32 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. Julius Randle scored a team-high 30 points for the Knicks, while Mitchell Robinson posted 19 points and 21 rebounds. The Jazz are 4.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 221.

Jazz vs. Knicks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Jazz -4

The Jazz enter tonight’s game winners of three out of their last four games and on a two-game win streak. Utah crushed the Los Angeles Clippers 121-92 on Friday night, thanks to two great performances from Rudy Gobert and Jared Butler. Gobert had 19 points and 16 rebounds in the win, while Butler scored a career-high 21 points off the bench and dished out seven assists.

Utah will look to carry that momentum onto the road, where they lost three out of their last four games. Overall, the Jazz are 18-15 on the road this season and outscoring teams by an average of 6.7 points per game. Utah will not have Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic, who are both out with injuries. The Jazz are 0-5 against the spread in their last five road games, but 12-15 ATS when listed as the road favorite this season.

The Knicks are also on a two-game winning streak after defeating the Washington Wizards by three points on Friday night. Randle led New York with a double-double consisting of 18 points and 17 rebounds, while Barrett also scored 18 points. Neither player shot the ball well in that game, but they still found a way to get the win. The Knicks are 5-2 in their last seven games and 7-1 ATS in their last eight games. However, New York is 1-6 ATS in their last seven home games.

Over/Under: Under 221

The last time these two teams played each other last month, the total points scored were 217. The total has gone under in seven of the Jazz’s last nine games, while the total has gone over in nine of the Knicks’ last 13 games.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.