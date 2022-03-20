Pick against the spread, over/under for Celtics vs. Nuggets on Sunday

The Boston Celtics won seven of their last eight games as they get ready for a road matchup with the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night. Boston will look for a third consecutive win in this contest.

The Celtics are 2.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -140 moneyline odds, making the Nuggets +120 underdogs. The over/under is set at 221.5.

Celtics vs. Nuggets, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nuggets +2.5

Denver will return for a four-game homestand and has a great chance at covering this number. While the Nuggets are at home, Boston hasn’t played a home game in a week and is in their third straight road game on a four-game road trip. Denver has a lot to play for in this matchup as they battle for a top-six seed in the Western Conference.

Over/Under: Over 221.5

Neither team plays all that fast in terms of possessions per game but if the Nuggets cover this number, it will be because of their play on the offensive end. Denver is shooting 47.8% from the field this season, which ranks No. 3 in the league. Look for the Nuggets to put together a high number of points, helping this total surpass 221.5.

