Pick against the spread, over/under for Raptors vs. 76ers on Sunday

Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors (39-31) will go on the road tonight to play James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers (43-26). In their last matchup on Dec. 28, the Sixers defeated the Raptors 114-109 at Scotiabank Arena. Tobias Harris notched a triple-double consisting of 19 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Meanwhile, Joel Embiid led both teams with (game-high) 36 points (11-16 FG, 12-14 FT) and 11 rebounds. The Sixers are 5.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 221.

Raptors vs. 76ers, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Raptors +5.5

Toronto had their five-game winning streak snapped on Friday night in a five-point overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Raptors defeated the Lakers four days prior by 11 points in Los Angeles. Despite their latest loss, the Raptors have played well on the road as of late, averaging 116 points per game and defeating opponents by 9.2 points per game.

Overall, the Raptors have a record of 22-15 on the road this season, which is one of the best records in the East and NBA. Toronto is 5-1 against the spread in their last six games and 23-13-1 ATS on the road this season. Furthermore, the Raps are 14-10-1 ATS when listed as road underdogs.

As for the Sixers, they snapped their two-game skid at home with an impressive 111-101 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night. Embiid had another solid game for the Sixers with 32 points, eight rebounds, and four assists. Meanwhile, Harden added 24 points, 12 assists, and seven rebounds. Philadelphia has a record of 9-3 in their last 12 games and are 12-6 in their last 18 home games. However, the Sixers are 14-21 ATS at home this season and 11-16 ATS as the home favorite.

Over/Under: Over 221

In their first two matchups this season, the total points scored were 224 and 223. The total has gone under in seven of the Raptors’ last 10 games, while the total has gone over in five of the Sixers’ last 10 games. 221 total points is not an insurmountable number for neither team to get too.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.