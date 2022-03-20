Pick against the spread, over/under for Spurs vs. Warriors on Sunday

The Golden State Warriors are dealing with tons of injuries at a difficult time as they head into a Sunday night home matchup with the San Antonio Spurs. Stephen Curry is going to be out a while with a foot injury, and this will be the first game with him out of the lineup.

The Warriors are 6.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -255 moneyline odds, making the Spurs +205 underdogs. The point total is set at 226.5.

Spurs vs. Warriors, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -6.5

Golden State still has a great chance at covering this number even without some high-level talent on the floor. The Warriors have had plenty of time to get ready for this matchup as they haven’t played since Wednesday so the players available will be fresh for this matchup against a Spurs team that lost three of their last four games.

Over/Under: Under 226.5

The Warriors will need to lock down defensively to make up for the loss of Curry and others who have not been available to Steve Kerr. Golden State doesn’t play all that fast offensively anyways as they rank in the middle of the pack in possessions per game, and they should slow the game down even more, leading to this under to hit.

