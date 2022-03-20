F1 odds: Charles Leclerc sits as favorite to win STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix heading into weekend

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is slated to take place this weekend, with the race getting underway on Sunday, March 27 at 1:00 p.m. ET. It is the second race of the 2022 Formula One season, featuring 50 laps around the 3.84-mile Jeddah Corniche circuit, for a total of 191.644 miles.

This will be the second running of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as it began in 2021. The circuit is notably fast with average speeds sitting at 250km/hr which was the second-fastest circuit on the 2021 race calendar behind only the Temple of Speed in Monza. The track also features 27 corners which are the most corners on the race calendar.

Lewis Hamilton from the United Kingdom won the inaugural race last fall. This year, he opens with the fourth-best odds to win in 2022 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Charles Leclerc is the favorite with +125 odds. Leclerc is coming in hot off his victory at the Bahrain GP which was the first race of the season.

Max Verstappen has the second-best odds with +150. He is followed by Carlos Sainz (+850), Lewis Hamilton (+1200) and Sergio Perez (+1600) who have the five best odds to win the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The race weekend gets underway on Friday, March 25 with practice and qualifying sessions that will lead up to the race itself on Sunday morning.

