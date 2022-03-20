Ohio State vs. Villanova: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2022

The second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is underway, and the No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes will face off against the No. 2 Villanova Wildcats on Sunday. The South Region game is taking place in Pittsburgh with tip-off scheduled for 2:40 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Ohio State-Villanova at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40-second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

The Buckeyes got past the Loyola Chicago Ramblers with relative ease Friday, 54-41. Star forward E.J. Liddell scored a game-high 16 points, and Ohio State held Loyola Chicago to just 26.8 percent shooting. The Buckeyes haven’t reached the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament since 2013.

Villanova, the Big East Tournament champions, breezed past the Delaware Blue Hens in Friday’s First Roun 80-60. Four Wildcats finished in double figures, led by guard Justin Moore’s 21 points. Villanova made 13 of its 28 3-point attempts.

Villanova is a 5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 132.

How to watch Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Villanova Wildcats

Date: Sunday, March 20

Time: 2:40 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: March Madness Live

Odds: Villanova -5, 132 total