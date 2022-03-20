 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Miami vs. Auburn: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2022

Miami and Auburn face off on Sunday in the second Round of the NCAA Tournament. We break down everything you need to know to watch the game on TV and via live stream.

By Brian Murphy_UCF
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Jacksonville State vs Auburn Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes will face off against the No. 2 Auburn Tigers on Sunday. The Midwest region game is taking place in Greenville, S.C. with tip-off scheduled for 7:45 p.m. ET. The game will air on truTV.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Miami-Auburn at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40-second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

The Hurricanes secured their first postseason victory since 2016 with Friday’s 68-66 win over No. 10 USC. They squandered an 11-point halftime advantage, but a 6-0 run within the final couple of minutes propelled Miami. Senior guard Isaiah Wong scored 22 points to lead all players.

The Tigers got past No. 15 Jacksonville State, 80-61, in a game they never trailed past the five-minute mark of the first half Friday. Forward Jabari Smith contributed 20 points, 14 rebounds and one thunderous, must-see dunk.

The odds below are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

How to watch Miami vs. Auburn

Date: Sunday, March 20
Time: 7:45 p.m. ET
TV channel: truTV
Live stream: March Madness Live
Odds: Auburn -7, 144 total

