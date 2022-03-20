 clock menu more-arrow no yes

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 11 Notre Dame: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2022

Texas Tech and Notre Dame face off on Sunday in the second Round of the NCAA Tournament. We break down everything you need to know to watch the game on TV and via live stream.

Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Bryson Williams celebrates after a three point shot against the Montana State Bobcats in the second half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 3 Texas Tech Red Raiders face off against the No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Sunday. The West region game is taking place in San Diego with tip-off scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game will air on TBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Texas Tech-Notre Dame at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

Texas Tech (26-9) easily rolled past No. 14 Montana State, 97-62. All five of their starters finished with double-digit points. Forward Kevin Obanor had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Notre Dame (24-10) upset No. 11 Alabama in the first round with a 78-64 win. Guard Cormac Ryan played out of his mind and dropped 29 points on 10-13 shooting. The Fighting Irish had four players finish in double-digit scoring. They outshot the Crimson Tide 53.7% to 40.6%.

How to watch Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Date: Sunday, March 20
Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
TV channel: TBS
Live stream: March Madness Live
Odds: Texas Tech -8, 132.5 total

