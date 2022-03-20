No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 11 Notre Dame: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2022

The second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 3 Texas Tech Red Raiders face off against the No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Sunday. The West region game is taking place in San Diego with tip-off scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game will air on TBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Texas Tech-Notre Dame at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

Texas Tech (26-9) easily rolled past No. 14 Montana State, 97-62. All five of their starters finished with double-digit points. Forward Kevin Obanor had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Notre Dame (24-10) upset No. 11 Alabama in the first round with a 78-64 win. Guard Cormac Ryan played out of his mind and dropped 29 points on 10-13 shooting. The Fighting Irish had four players finish in double-digit scoring. They outshot the Crimson Tide 53.7% to 40.6%.

How to watch Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Date: Sunday, March 20

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: March Madness Live

Odds: Texas Tech -8, 132.5 total