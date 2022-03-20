No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 6 Texas: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2022

The second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers face off against the No. 6 Texas Longhorns on Sunday. The East Region game is taking place in Milwaukee with tip-off scheduled for 8:40 p.m. ET. The game will air on TNT.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Purdue-Texas at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

The Boilermakers (28-7) rolled to a 22-point victory over No. 14 Yale in the first round. Guard Jaden Ivey dropped 22 points leading Purdue. He added four rebounds, one assist and a steal to his stat line. Purdue out-rebounded Yale 42-33.

The Longhorns (22-11) took a two-point lead into halftime against Virginia Tech and came away with an 81-73 win. All five of their starters finished with double-digit points. Guard Andrew Jones had 21 points on 7-11 shooting and added five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block. Texas hasn’t made the Sweet Sixteen since 2008.

How to watch No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers vs. No. 6 Texas Longhorns

Date: Sunday, March 20

Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: March Madness Live

Odds: Purdue -3.5, 134.5 total