No. 2 Duke vs. No. 7 Michigan State: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2022

The second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils face off against the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans on Sunday. The West region game is taking place in Greenville with tip-off scheduled for 5:15 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Duke-Michigan State at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

Duke (29-6) won the first game of Mike Krzyzewski’s last NCAA Tournament easily with a 78-61 victory over the No. 15 seed Cal State Fullerton. All five Blue Devils starters scored in double figures.

Michigan State (23-12) held off the No. 10 seed Davidson Wildcats in Round 1 for a 74-73 victory to get a matchup with Duke. The Spartans were fortunate to advance to Round 2 after connecting on just 26.9% of their 3-pointers against Davidson, but Joey Hauser had a huge game with 27 points and 8 rebounds, knocking down 4 shots from long range.

The odds below are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

How to watch Duke vs. Michigan State

Date: Sunday, March 20

Time: 5:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: March Madness Live

Odds: Duke -6.5, O/U 145