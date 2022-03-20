 clock menu more-arrow no yes

No. 2 Duke vs. No. 7 Michigan State: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2022

Duke and Michigan State face off on Sunday in the second Round of the NCAA Tournament. We break down everything you need to know to watch the game on TV and via live stream.

By Erik Buchinger
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Duke vs Cal State Fullerton Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils face off against the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans on Sunday. The West region game is taking place in Greenville with tip-off scheduled for 5:15 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Duke-Michigan State at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

Duke (29-6) won the first game of Mike Krzyzewski’s last NCAA Tournament easily with a 78-61 victory over the No. 15 seed Cal State Fullerton. All five Blue Devils starters scored in double figures.

Michigan State (23-12) held off the No. 10 seed Davidson Wildcats in Round 1 for a 74-73 victory to get a matchup with Duke. The Spartans were fortunate to advance to Round 2 after connecting on just 26.9% of their 3-pointers against Davidson, but Joey Hauser had a huge game with 27 points and 8 rebounds, knocking down 4 shots from long range.

The odds below are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

How to watch Duke vs. Michigan State

Date: Sunday, March 20
Time: 5:15 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
Live stream: March Madness Live
Odds: Duke -6.5, O/U 145

