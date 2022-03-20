No. 4 Illinois vs. No. 5 Houston: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2022

The second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 4 Illinois Fighting Illini face off against the No. 5 Houston Cougars on Sunday. The South region game is taking place in Pittsburgh with tip-off scheduled for 12:10 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Illinois-Houston at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

Illinois (23-9) barely survived the No. 13 seed Chattanooga Mocs on Friday night as they escaped with a 54-53 victory, shooting just 17.6% on 3-pointers with 14 turnovers. The Fighting Illini are underdogs against Houston, so they will need to put together a much better performance to come away with a win on Sunday.

Houston (30-5) was never really challenged by the No. 12 seed UAB Blazers on Friday in an 82-68 victory to advance to Round 2. The Cougars are beloved by the advanced analytics world, and oddsmakers suggest they’re likely headed to the Sweet 16 for the third straight NCAA Tournament.

The odds below are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

How to watch Illinois vs. Houston

Date: Sunday, March 20

Time: 12:10 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: March Madness Live

Odds: Houston -4.5, O/U 134.5