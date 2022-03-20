 clock menu more-arrow no yes

No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 9 TCU: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2022

Arizona and TCU face off on Sunday in the second Round of the NCAA Tournament. We break down everything you need to know to watch the game on TV and via live stream.

By DKNation Staff
Arizona Wildcats guard Dalen Terry (4) celebrates against the Wright State Raiders during the second half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats face off against the No. 9 TCU Horned Frogs on Sunday. The South region game is taking place in San Diego with tip-off scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET. The game will air on TBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Arizona-TCU at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

The Wildcats (32-3) had an easy win over No. 16 Wright State, 87-70. Center Christian Koloko had a double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds. He added six assists and five blocks being a dominant force at both ends of the court.

TCU (21-12) won their first NCAA Tournament game since the 1987 event as they knocked off the No. 8 seed Seton Hall Pirates 69-42 on Friday. The Horned Frogs will need to play their best game possible to have a shot at upsetting the region’s No. 1 seed.

The odds below are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

How to watch Arizona Wildcats vs. TCU Horned Frogs

Date: Sunday, March 20
Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
TV channel: TBS
Live stream: March Madness Live
Odds: Arizona -10, O/U 144

