No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 9 TCU: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2022

The second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats face off against the No. 9 TCU Horned Frogs on Sunday. The South region game is taking place in San Diego with tip-off scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET. The game will air on TBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Arizona-TCU at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

The Wildcats (32-3) had an easy win over No. 16 Wright State, 87-70. Center Christian Koloko had a double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds. He added six assists and five blocks being a dominant force at both ends of the court.

TCU (21-12) won their first NCAA Tournament game since the 1987 event as they knocked off the No. 8 seed Seton Hall Pirates 69-42 on Friday. The Horned Frogs will need to play their best game possible to have a shot at upsetting the region’s No. 1 seed.

How to watch Arizona Wildcats vs. TCU Horned Frogs

Date: Sunday, March 20

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: March Madness Live

Odds: Arizona -10, O/U 144