No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 11 Iowa State: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2022

The second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 3 Wisconsin Badgers face off against the Iowa State Cyclones on Sunday. The Midwest region game is taking place in Milwaukee with tip-off scheduled for 6:10 p.m. ET. The game will air on TNT.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Wisconsin-Iowa State at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

Wisconsin (25-7) pulled away late in their first round matchup against No. 14 Colgate to win 67-60 thanks to a fantastic defensive effort in the second half. Johnny Davis made a huge different on both ends of the floor after halftime and scored a game-high 25 points.

The Cyclones (21-12) pulled off the upset against No. 6 LSU, 59-54. Guard Tyrese Hunter did a little bit of everything finishing with 23 points, three rebounds, three assists and five steals. Hunter nailed a three with 20 seconds left to seal the game for Iowa State.

Wisconsin is a 4.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 125.

How to watch Wisconsin vs. Iowa State

Date: Sunday, March 20

Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: March Madness Live

Odds: Wisconsin -4.5, O/U 126.5