No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 11 Iowa State: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2022

Wisconsin and Iowa State face off on Sunday in the second Round of the NCAA Tournament. We break down everything you need to know to watch the game on TV and via live stream.

By Erik Buchinger
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round Milwaukee - Colgate vs Wisconsin Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 3 Wisconsin Badgers face off against the Iowa State Cyclones on Sunday. The Midwest region game is taking place in Milwaukee with tip-off scheduled for 6:10 p.m. ET. The game will air on TNT.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Wisconsin-Iowa State at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

Wisconsin (25-7) pulled away late in their first round matchup against No. 14 Colgate to win 67-60 thanks to a fantastic defensive effort in the second half. Johnny Davis made a huge different on both ends of the floor after halftime and scored a game-high 25 points.

The Cyclones (21-12) pulled off the upset against No. 6 LSU, 59-54. Guard Tyrese Hunter did a little bit of everything finishing with 23 points, three rebounds, three assists and five steals. Hunter nailed a three with 20 seconds left to seal the game for Iowa State.

Wisconsin is a 4.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 125.

How to watch Wisconsin vs. Iowa State

Date: Sunday, March 20
Time: 6:10 p.m. ET
TV channel: TNT
Live stream: March Madness Live
Odds: Wisconsin -4.5, O/U 126.5

