NCAA Tournament men’s basketball full TV schedule for Sunday, March 20

The final day of the March Madness opening weekend will take place with second round action on Sunday, March 20th with games being played from early afternoon till late at night once again. This is set up to be another thrilling day of college basketball with every point spread on DraftKings Sportsbook within 10 points, so we should see plenty of competitive matchups on Sunday.

Below is a look at the full slate of eight NCAA Tournament games with game times and TV channels. Three full days on the couch is admirable, but it’s that fourth one that separates the elite March Madness viewers apart from the rest.

Best of luck out there today, college hoops fans.

March Madness TV schedule: Sunday, March 20

12:10 p.m. ET — No. 4 Illinois vs. No. 5 Houston — CBS

2:40 p.m. ET — No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 7 Ohio State — CBS

5:15 p.m. ET — No. 2 Duke vs. No. 7 Michigan State — CBS

6:10 p.m. ET — No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 11 Iowa State — TNT

7:10 p.m. ET — No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 11 Notre Dame — TBS

7:45 p.m. ET — No. 2 Auburn vs. No. 10 Miami — truTV

8:40 p.m. ET — No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 6 Texas — TNT

9:40 p.m. ET — No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 9 TCU — TBS