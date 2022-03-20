How much will the winner of the Valspar Championship win in 2022

This weekend’s PGA Tour event is the Valspar Championship. The tournament got started on Thursday, March 17th and culminates on Sunday, March 20th from the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor just outside of Tampa, Florida. We head into the fourth round with Davis Riley atop the leaderboard sitting at 18-under par.

The purse for the 2022 Valspar Championship was $7.8 million. The winner of the event takes home a cool $1.404 million.

We enter the fourth round with Davis Riley atop the leaderboard at 18-under par. He is followed by Matthew NeSmith (-16), Justin Thomas (-15), Sam Burns (-15) and Adam Hadwin (-13) who round out the top-five on the leaderboard ahead of the final round of play. The cut line was set at 3-under par.

Heading into Sunday’s action, Riley has +200 odds to be the outright winner at DraftKings Sportsbook. Thomas is right on his heels with +220 odds. Burns (+360) and NeSmith (+450) follow them, with Hadwin rounding out the top-five at +2000.

Here’s what the prize money breakdown for the 2022 Valspar Championship:

1: $1,404,000

2: $850,200

3: $538,200

4: $382,200

5: $319,800

6: $282,750

7: $263,250

8: $243,750

9: $228,150

10: $212,550

11: $196,950

12: $181,350

13: $165,750

14: $150,150

15: $142,350

16: $134,550

17: $126,750

18: $118,950

19: $111,150

20: $103,350

21: $95,550

22: $87,750

23: $81,510

24: $75,270

25: $69,030

26: $62,790

27: $60,450

28: $58,110

29: $55,770

30: $53,430

31: $51,090

32: $48,750

33: $46,410

34: $44,460

35: $42,510

36: $40,560

37: $38,610

38: $37,050

39: $35,490

40: $33,930

41: $32,370

42: $30,810

43: $29,250

44: $27,690

45: $26,130

46: $24,570

47: $23,010

48: $21,762

49: $20,670

50: $20,046

51: $19,578

52: $19,110

53: $18,798

54: $18,486

55: $18,330

56: $18,174

57: $18,018

58: $17,862

59: $17,706

60: $17,550

61: $17,394

62: $17,238

63: $17,082

64: $16,926

65: $16,770