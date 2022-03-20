How much will the winner of the Valspar Championship win in 2022

This weekend’s PGA Tour event is the Valspar Championship. The tournament got started on Thursday, March 17th and culminates on Sunday, March 20th from the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor just outside of Tampa, Florida. We head into the fourth round with Davis Riley atop the leaderboard sitting at 18-under par.
The purse for the 2022 Valspar Championship was $7.8 million. The winner of the event takes home a cool $1.404 million.
We enter the fourth round with Davis Riley atop the leaderboard at 18-under par. He is followed by Matthew NeSmith (-16), Justin Thomas (-15), Sam Burns (-15) and Adam Hadwin (-13) who round out the top-five on the leaderboard ahead of the final round of play. The cut line was set at 3-under par.
Heading into Sunday’s action, Riley has +200 odds to be the outright winner at DraftKings Sportsbook. Thomas is right on his heels with +220 odds. Burns (+360) and NeSmith (+450) follow them, with Hadwin rounding out the top-five at +2000.
Here’s what the prize money breakdown for the 2022 Valspar Championship:
1: $1,404,000
2: $850,200
3: $538,200
4: $382,200
5: $319,800
6: $282,750
7: $263,250
8: $243,750
9: $228,150
10: $212,550
11: $196,950
12: $181,350
13: $165,750
14: $150,150
15: $142,350
16: $134,550
17: $126,750
18: $118,950
19: $111,150
20: $103,350
21: $95,550
22: $87,750
23: $81,510
24: $75,270
25: $69,030
26: $62,790
27: $60,450
28: $58,110
29: $55,770
30: $53,430
31: $51,090
32: $48,750
33: $46,410
34: $44,460
35: $42,510
36: $40,560
37: $38,610
38: $37,050
39: $35,490
40: $33,930
41: $32,370
42: $30,810
43: $29,250
44: $27,690
45: $26,130
46: $24,570
47: $23,010
48: $21,762
49: $20,670
50: $20,046
51: $19,578
52: $19,110
53: $18,798
54: $18,486
55: $18,330
56: $18,174
57: $18,018
58: $17,862
59: $17,706
60: $17,550
61: $17,394
62: $17,238
63: $17,082
64: $16,926
65: $16,770