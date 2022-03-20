No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 6 Texas preview, picks for second round of 2022 NCAA Tournament

The first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is complete and the second round rolls on. In round one, the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers cooked up a 22-point victory over Yale while No. 6 Texas stopped the streaking No. 11 Virginia Tech Hokies.

Tipoff on Sunday, March 20th is set for 7:10 p.m. ET from the Viejas Arena in San Diego, California. The game will air on TBS. The Boilermakers are a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

No. 3 Purdue: 27-6 (14-6 Big Ten): At-large bid

First round result: Beat Yale 78-56

KenPom rating: 14 Overall, 1 Offense, 103 Defense

NET ranking: 13, (8-6 Vs. Quad 1)

Leading scorer: Jaden Ivey (17.4 ppg)

Key stat: The Boilermakers have seven players shooting 37 percent or better from deep, with four of those players shooting above 40 percent.

Purdue got the win in the first round because they won the rebound battle. They had 42 total rebounds to Yale’s 33 and the Boilermakers led in defensive rebounds 31-22. Combine that with their 43.1 shooting percentage compared to Yale’s 36.5% and you have a win for Purdue.

Jaden Ivey continued being the focal point of the Purdue offense with his 22 points. He added four rebounds, an assist and two steals to his stat line. Center Zach Edey was a rebound shy of a double-double as he finished with 16 points and nine boards.

Purdue is going to have the shooting advantage against most teams in the NCAA Tournament. They rank fourth in effective field goal percentage (56.8%) as well as three-point shooting percentage (38.9%).

No. 6 Texas: 21-11 (10-8 Big 12): At-large bid

First round result: Won 81-73 against Virginia Tech

KenPom rating: 15 Overall, 33 Offense, 13 Defense

NET ranking: 16, (5-10 Vs. Quad 1)

Leading scorer: Timmy Allen (12.9 ppg)

Key stat: The Longhorns have lost four of their last six games coming into the NCAA Tournament.

Texas won a close game due to their efficient three-point shooting. The Hokies had made a name for themselves shooting from long range, but they only hit 33.3% of their three-point attempts. The Longhorns connected on 52.6% of their shots from beyond the arc.

All of the starters for Texas finished in double-digit scoring. Guard Andrew Jones finished with 21 points, leading the team. He added five rebounds, one assist, one steal and a block to his stat line in the win.

Texas is going to rely on their defense in this game. They are holding opponents to 46.3% shooting from the field and they have the 14th best turnover percentage on defense among Division 1 teams.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Point spread: Purdue -3.5

Point total: 134.5

Moneyline: Texas +145, Purdue -165

The Pick

Against The Spread Pick: Purdue -3.5

Point total pick: Under 134.5

Pick to Win: Purdue

This one should remain close but should see the Boilermakers heading to the Sweet Sixteen. Purdue is a deadly combination of efficient shooting and solid all-around defense. Both defenses hold their opponents to a low shooting percentage and each offense prides itself on their scoring. It is going to be close, the under will hit, but Purdue should emerge with the win.

