No. 2 Duke vs. No. 7 Michigan State preview, picks for second round of 2022 NCAA Tournament

A trip to the Sweet 16 in the West Region will be on the line this evening as the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils will battle the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans at the Bon Secours Wellness Center in Greenville, SC. With a loss, it will be Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s last game as a college basketball coach.

The game will tip off at 5:15 p.m. ET on CBS. Duke enters as a 6.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook.

No. 2 Duke: 29-6 (16-4 ACC):

First round result: Defeated No. 15 Cal State Fullerton 78-61

KenPom rating: 10 Overall, 5 Offense, 41 Defense

NET ranking: 12, (6-2 VS Quad 1)

Leading scorer: Paolo Banchero (17 ppg)

Key stat: Duke is 11-1 against non-conference competition this year.

Duke came out firing on all cylinders on Friday and pulled away from Cal State Fullerton for a 17-point first round win. The Blue Devils never trailed in this matchup and used their size to their advantage on defense, coming away with 10 blocks throughout the game. Paolo Banchero came through with 17 points and 10 rebounds while Mark Williams had a huge game, dropping 15 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and five blocks.

Michigan State is a Top 25 team in three-point shooting percentage so the Blue Devils have to guard the perimeters in this one.

No. 7 Michigan State: 23-12 (11-9 Big Ten):

First round result: Defeated No. 10 Davidson 74-73

KenPom rating: 38 Overall, 35 Offense, 60 Defense

NET ranking: 36, (5-9 VS Quad 1)

Leading scorer: Gabe Brown (11.4 ppg)

Key stat: Michigan State is 1-6 against Top 20 KenPom teams this year.

Michigan State was on upset alert late Friday night but survived the Davidson trap to advance in the tournament. The Spartans seemingly had the game under control by holding an eight-point lead with less than a minute left but the Wildcats managed to cut it down to two. Tyson Walker came up huge with a pair of clutch free throws with four seconds left to ice the ballgame. Joey Hauser set a career high with 27 points points along with eight rebounds.

The Spartans rank near the bottom in the nation in turnover percentage rate on defense and will have to figure out a way to force turnovers off a sound Duke ball club.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Point spread: Duke -6.5

Point total: 145.5

Moneyline: Duke -275, Michigan State +220

The Pick

Against The Spread Pick: Duke -6.5

Point total pick: Over 145.5

Pick to Win: Duke

All eyes will be on the blue blood battle as it’ll be the final showdown between Mike Krzyzewski and Tom Izzo. Duke outflanks Michigan State in most KenPom statistics and while the Spartans will give it their best shot, the Blue Devils should be able to grab another win in Greenville with a comfortable margin.

