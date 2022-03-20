How and what to watch for No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 11 Michigan in Sweet 16 of 2022 NCAA Tournament

One of the Sweet 16 matchups in the South region has been set for Thursday, March 24 as the No. 11 Michigan Wolverines will face the No. 2 Villanova Wildcats at the AT&T Center in San Antonio.

Once the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook are made available for this game, we’ll add that information below. We’ll also add the game time and TV channel once it’s settled.

Game date: Thursday, March 24

Game time: TBD

TV channel: TBD

Location: AT&T Center, San Antonio

Odds: TBD

No. 11 Michigan 19-14 (11-9 Big Ten)

First Round: Defeated No. 6 Colorado State 75-63

Second Round: Defeated No. 3 Tennessee 76-68

KenPom rating: 28 Overall, 19 Offense, 76 Defense

Leading scorer: Hunter Dickinson (18.4 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: Michigan has held opponents to under 42% shooting in both tournament games.

Michigan continued its unexpected run through the tourney by taking down three-seeded Tennessee on Saturday. Just like their first round matchup, the Wolverines grabbed control in the second half and limited the Volunteers to just 31 points in the frame. Hunter Dickinson once again led with 27 points and 11 rebounds.

No. 2 Villanova 28-7 (16-4 Big East)

First Round: Defeated No. 15 Delaware 80-60

Second Round: Defeated No. 7 Ohio State 71-61

KenPom rating: 12 Overall, 8 Offense, 30 Defense

Leading scorer: Collin Gillespie (15.9 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: Villanova has held opponents to 65 points and under for each of its last six wins.

Villanova never trailed for a single second in Sunday’s matchup against Ohio State, toppling the Buckeyes to advance to the Sweet 16. The Wildcats were up by as many as 15 in this contest but let the Buckeyes pull to within three late. A Collin Gillespie jumper and an Eric Dixon three promptly shut the door on OSU’s hopes for a comeback.