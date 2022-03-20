How and what to watch for No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 15 Saint Peter’s in Sweet 16 of 2022 NCAA Tournament

The 2022 NCAA tournament rolls on and the tournament has been exciting so far. The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers advanced to the Sweet 16 late Sunday night by toppling the No. 6 Texas Longhorns 81-71. The No. 15 Saint Peter’s Peacocks played upset for the second time in the tournament as they took down No. 7 Murray State 70-60 on Saturday.

Once the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook are made available for this game, we’ll add that information below. We’ll also add the game time and TV channel once it’s settled.

Game date: Friday, March 25th

Game time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Location: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

Odds: TBD

No. 3 Purdue (29-7 Big Ten)

First Round: Defeated No. 14 Yale 78-56

Second Round: Defeated No. 6 Texas 81-71

KenPom rating: 14 Overall, 2 Offense, 91 Defense

Leading scorer: Jaden Ivey (17.6 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: Purdue has outrebounded both tournament opponents.

Purdue was able to survive a tough test from Texas to advance to Friday’s East region semifinal in Philadelphia. Up by three late, none other than Jaden Ivey took the heart out of the Longhorns by burying a backbreaking three with one minute left on the clock.

No. 15 Saint Peter’s 21-11 (14-6 MAAC): Auto Bid

First Round: Defeated No. 2 Kentucky 86-79

Second Round: Defeated No. 7 Murray State 70-60

KenPom rating: 118 Overall, 259 Offense, 34 Defense

Leading scorer: Daryl Banks III (11 ppg)

Key stat: Saint Peter’s led the MAAC in opponent 3-point shooting percentage.

Saint Peter’s was able to hold onto the narrow win for their second victory of the tournament so far. They came down with seven more defensive rebounds than Murray State. Pair that with the double-double that KC Ndefo dropped with 17 points and 10 rebounds and the Peacocks are heading to the Sweet Sixteen.