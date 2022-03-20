How and what to watch for No. 10 Miami vs. No. 11 Iowa State in Sweet 16 of 2022 NCAA Tournament

One of the Sweet 16 matchups in the Midwest region has been set for Friday, March 25 as the No. 11 Iowa State Cyclones will face the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes at the United Center in Chicago.

Once the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook are made available for this game, we’ll add that information below. We’ll also add the game time and TV channel once it’s settled.

Game date: Friday, March 24

Game time: TBD

TV channel: TBD

Location: United Center, Chicago

Odds: TBD

No. 10 Miami 25-10 (14-6 ACC)

First Round: Defeated No. 7 USC 68-66

Second Round: Defeated No. 2 Auburn 79-61

KenPom rating: 53 Overall, 18 Offense, 141 Defense

Leading scorer: Kameron McGusty (17.4 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: Miami has won despite being heavily outrebounded in both tournament games

The Hurricanes punched their ticket to the Sweet 16 by putting an end to the Tigers’ season on Sunday. Miami held Auburn to under 35% shooting on the evening and gradually pulled away in the second half.

No. 11 Iowa State 22-12 (7-11 Big 12)

First Round: Defeated No. 6 LSU 59-54

Second Round: Defeated No. 3 Wisconsin 54-49

KenPom rating: 38 Overall, 143 Offense, 8 Defense

Leading scorer: Izaiah Brockington (17.3 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: Iowa State has held both tournament opponents to under 40% shooting.

Iowa State has been the surprise team of the Midwest region and took down Wisconsin in a de-facto road game in Milwaukee on Sunday. The Cyclones held Johnny Davis and the Badgers in check, holding them to under 31% shooting on the evening.